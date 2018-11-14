Draft Brexit deal bad for Scotland, parliament unlikely to back - Sturgeon

FILE PHOTO: Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon visits the workshop at the Lady Haig Poppy Factory, during the final preparations for this year's Poppy Scotland Appeal and Remembrance Day, in Edinburgh, Scotland November 5, 2018. Jane Barlow/Pool via REUTERS

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Wednesday British Prime Minister Theresa May’s draft Brexit divorce agreement was bad for the Scottish economy, adding that parliamentary approval would be difficult to win.

“It is obvious that (May) can barely unite her cabinet on this deal, and ‎it is also increasingly clear that she will struggle to get a majority for it in parliament,” she said in an emailed statement.

“If this deal is indeed rejected by parliament then the UK government must return to the negotiating table to secure a better one.”