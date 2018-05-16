FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2018 / 11:37 AM / Updated 32 minutes ago

May disappointed by Scottish refusal to approve Brexit law

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May said on Wednesday she was disappointed by the Scottish parliament’s decision to refuse consent for the flagship legislation which will end Britain’s membership of the European Union.

FILE PHOTO: A pigeon flies ahead of British Prime Minister Theresa May as she arrives for an event in London, April 23, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls/File Photo

Scotland’s parliament refused on Tuesday to give its consent for the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill, pushing Britain into constitutionally uncharted territory as London presses ahead with the bill regardless.

Reporting by Elizabeth Piper, writing by William James

