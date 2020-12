FILE PHOTO: Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon looks on at the parliament, as the spread of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) continues, in Edinburgh, Scotland, Britain, December 22, 2020. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne/Pool

LONDON (Reuters) - Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon told Europe that Scotland would be back soon, just as the United Kingdom completed its transition period out of the bloc.

“Scotland will be back soon, Europe,” she said on Twitter at 2300 GMT. “Keep the light on.”