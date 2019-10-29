British lawmakers approve first stage of early election bill

LONDON (Reuters) - British lawmakers approved the first parliamentary stage on Tuesday of a law that calls for an early national election, suggesting there is overwhelming support for the bill as it heads to its final stage in the lower house of parliament.

The bill cleared its first stage without the need for a formal vote, and will now be discussed in more detail for two hours. If approved by another vote at around 1945 GMT, it will be passed to parliament’s upper house for consideration.

If approved in the House of Lords, Britain will hold an election on Dec. 12.