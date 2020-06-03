PM Johnson says he is confident on future data-sharing with EU

Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson and a personal protection officer leave 10 Downing Street, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), London, Britain, June 3, 2020. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minster Boris Johnson said on Wednesday he was confident that the European Union would “see sense” and continue to collaborate in the same way on data-sharing after the end of this year.

“That depends on the outcome of our negotiations, but I am absolutely confident that our friends and partners will see sense in the great mutual benefit in continuing to collaborate in exactly the way that we do,” Johnson told parliament.