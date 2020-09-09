EU calls for meeting with UK over 'strong concerns' on new Brexit bill

EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic gives a news conference on 2020 Strategic Foresight report called "Charting the course towards a more resilient Europe" in Brussels, Belgium September 9, 2020. Olivier Hoslet/Pool via REUTERS

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic called on Wednesday for a swift meeting with his UK counterpart, Michael Gove, responsible for the implementation of the Brexit divorce deal, including on the sensitive Irish border.

“I will call for an extraordinary Joint Committee on the Withdrawal Agreement to be held as soon as possible so that our UK partners elaborate and respond to our strong concerns on the bill,” Sefcovic told a news briefing of London’s planned new domestic laws that risk undercutting the EU-UK divorce treaty.

In a phone call with Sefcovic late on Tuesday, Gove confirmed London’s commitment to the Brexit treaty’s provisions on the Irish border, a British government spokesperson said earlier on Wednesday.