EU Commission Vice President Maros Sefcovic arrives at the Europe House in London, Britain, September 10, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - EU Commission Vice-President Maros Sefcovic said he was in London to express the European Union’s serious concerns over Britain’s planned Internal Markets Bill legislation.

“I came here to express serious concerns the European Union has over the proposed bill,” Sefcovic told reporters.