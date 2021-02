FILE PHOTO: Britain's Transport Secretary Grant Shapps arrives at Downing Street, in London, Britain, December 8, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s transport minister said that he expected a meeting between senior British minister Michael Gove and the European Union later on Wednesday to focus on sensible measures to ensure the smooth flow of goods into and out of Northern Ireland.

“I think the meeting today will focus on trying to get sensible measures in place,” Shapps told a parliamentary committee.