Brexit
July 22, 2020 / 9:23 AM / Updated an hour ago

UK wants a Brexit trade deal but prepared for no deal, minister says

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Transport Grant Shapps arrives for a cabinet meeting, the first since mid-March because of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) pandemic, at Downing Street in London, Britain, July 21, 2020. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - The United Kingdom wants a Brexit free trade deal with the European Union but is prepared for a no deal, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Wednesday.

Reporting by Guy Faulconbridge, Editing by Paul Sandle

