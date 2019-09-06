Brexit sherpa floats all-island agriculture products solution to backstop

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - British Brexit sherpa David Frost proposed in Brussels on Friday that a common sanitary and phytosanitary (SPS) area under EU SPS rules could be established across the whole island of Ireland as an alternative to the backstop.

“The UK team presented some preliminary ideas on how any all-island SPS solutions could involve the consent of all parties and institutions with an interest - something the PM referred to earlier this week in Parliament,” a British spokesperson said.

“The discussions highlighted a number of issues which would need to be considered further and it was agreed that this would be discussed again next week,” he added.