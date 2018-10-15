May tells Sinn Fein UK committed to no hard Irish border

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May reaffirmed on Monday in a meeting with Sinn Fein’s leaders the UK’s commitment to there being no hard border between Northern Ireland and Ireland and no border in the Irish sea, May’s office said in a statement.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

May met with Sinn Fein’s leader Mary Lou Mcdonald and Vice President Michelle O’Neill to discuss progress in ongoing Brexit talks with the European Union.

“They discussed the need to restore the Northern Ireland Executive, the PM reconfirmed the UK Government’s commitment to its role in this process and that the Secretary of State for NI will be introducing legislation to ensure public services in NI will continue to be delivered,” May’s office said in an emailed statement.

With less than six months before Britain leaves the bloc, talks stalled at the weekend over how to ensure there is no return of a hard border between the British province of Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland.