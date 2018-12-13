Slovak PM says EU has no intention of reopening Brexit deal

FILE PHOTO: Slovakia Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini speaks during a news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at Bratislava Castle in Bratislava, Slovakia October 26, 2018. REUTERS/Radovan Stoklasa/File Photo

BRATISLAVA (Reuters) - The chance of a hard Brexit is getting closer and the European Union has no intention of renegotiating its divorce agreement with Britain, Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini said on Thursday.

“The likelihood of a hard Brexit is very close,” he told a parliamentary committee before leaving for an EU summit.

“The position of the EU27 is that we do not agree with possible efforts to reopen the negotiated deal. We have no intention of going back and possibly reopening that deal.”