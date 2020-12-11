Chances of 'no deal' Brexit rise to 61% on betting site Smarkets

LONDON (Reuters) - The odds of Britain failing to agree a a trade deal with the European Union before the end of a transition period have risen to 61% on Friday, up from 53% the day before, according to punters betting on the Smarkets exchange.

Those odds have jumped sharply from the 19% probability priced in only a week earlier. It flipped to “no deal” earlier this week for the first time in nearly three months on Smarkets.