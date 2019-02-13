PM May appears determined to try and avoid no deal - Smurfit CEO

DUBLIN (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May appears determined to try and avoid a no deal Brexit if she can, the chief executive of Irish packaging group Smurfit Kappa said following a call May held with business leaders on Tuesday

“I think she’s determined to try and avoid a no deal Brexit if she can, because she recognises in talking to business that this could be very damaging for the UK economy and ergo jobs, and politically would be very bad for her,” Tony Smurfit told Reuters in a telephone interview on Wednesday.

“She is very conscious of the business position in Great Britain,” added Smurfit, who said he took part in conference calls with May on Tuesday and last week.