Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives for a meeting with NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg in London, Britain October 15, 2019. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will ask European leaders to rule out another Brexit delay and will not accept an extension if offered, a UK government source said on Thursday

“PM will tell EU leaders that it’s this deal or no deal - but no delays,” the source said. “He will not ask for an extension and will not accept one if offered.”