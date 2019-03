FILE PHOTO: The Union flag hangs alongside the flag of Spain ahead of the visit of King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, in the Mall in London, Britain July 11, 2017. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain’s contingency measures in case of a hard Brexit aim to guarantee that no Spanish or British citizens find themselves deprived of their rights, Foreign Minister Josep Borrell said on Friday.

Spanish newspaper El Pais earlier said Spain planned to grant residency to about 400,000 British citizens if Britain left the European Union without a deal.