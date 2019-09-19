Barclay says British government will abide by Supreme Court ruling on parliament suspension

Britain's Brexit Secretary Stephen Barclay arrives to attend a breakfast meeting in Madrid, Spain, September 19, 2019. REUTERS/Sergio Perez

MADRID (Reuters) - British Brexit minister Stephen Barclay said on Thursday the conservative government will abide by the upcoming Supreme Court ruling on the parliament suspension ordered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Britain’s top judicial body, the Supreme Court, is hearing a third and final day of legal arguments on Thursday over whether Prime Minister Boris Johnson acted unlawfully when he suspended parliament in the run-up to Brexit.

Barclay was speaking in Madrid just six weeks before the date on which Prime Minister Boris Johnson has vowed to take Britain out of the European Union by Oct. 31 “do or die”, with or without a deal.