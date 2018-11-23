Spain insists future of Gibraltar must be settled through direct talks

A tourist stands after leaving the British colony of Gibraltar at its border with Spain, in La Linea de la Concepcion, southern Spain, August 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain on Friday insisted that a Brexit deal should make clear Madrid would have a direct say how the future relationship between the EU and Britain could impact Gibraltar, and this would have to be discussed bilaterally.

“It is clear, and the government is determined, that it must be absolutely guaranteed that any agreement between the European Union and Britain require the prior approval of Spain, relating to Gibraltar,” government spokeswoman Isabel Celaa said.