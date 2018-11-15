Spain says has contingency plans in case of no-deal Brexit

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain has set up contingency plans in case there is no final deal on Brexit, junior EU affairs minister Luis Marco Aguiriano said on Thursday.

Aguiriano also added: “If the United Kingdom leaves without a deal, so does Gibraltar ... what we want is an orderly exit.”

The peninsula, a British territory since 1713 and known to its 30,000 residents as “the Rock”, is a major point of contention in Anglo-Spanish relations. Spain has long claimed sovereignty over the territory.