Spanish PM welcomes Brexit deal, will keep negotiating on Gibraltar

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said Madrid and London would continue to negotiate an agreement on the British territory of Gibraltar on the Iberian peninsula after the Brexit trade deal clinched with the European Union on Thursday.

“I welcome the principle of agreement between the EU and the UK ... The member states will examine it and the EU Council will take a decision in the coming days,” he tweeted. “Spain and the UK continue their dialogue to reach an agreement on Gibraltar.”