Spain's Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez speaks during a session at Parliament in Madrid, Spain, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

VALLADOLID, Spain (Reuters) - Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said he would vote against the draft deal on Britain’s exit from the European Union on Sunday if he does not obtain assurances on the disputed peninsula of Gibraltar.

“If this is not solved by Sunday, Spain, a pro-European government, will unfortunately have to vote ‘no’,” Sanchez said at a joint news conference with his Portuguese counterpart on Wednesday.