May, Spanish premier talk Brexit, Gibraltar - May's office

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May leaves 10 Downing Street in London, Britain, November 21, 2018. REUTERS/Peter Nicholls

(Reuters) - British Prime Minister Theresa May spoke to Spain’s Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez about her commitment to agreeing a Brexit deal that works for the whole of the United Kingdom, including Gibraltar, May’s office said on Wednesday.

Sanchez on Tuesday said that Spain will vote against the European Union’s draft Brexit deal on Sunday unless it is modified to make clear that the future of the disputed British territory of Gibraltar relies on talks between Madrid and London.