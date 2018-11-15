Spain welcomes Gibraltar protocol in Brexit deal, hopes it gets UK backing

Spain's State Secretary for the European Union Luis Marco Aguiriano speaks to the media in Madrid, Spain, November 15, 2018. REUTERS/Susana Vera

MADRID (Reuters) - Spain welcomes the inclusion of a protocol on Gibraltar in the draft Brexit agreement, a junior minister said on Thursday, adding that Madrid hoped the deal would be backed by the British parliament.

Spain’s junior EU affairs minister Luis Marco Aguiriano told reporters that the deal was positive for workers and residents on the small isthmus on Spain’s southern coast.

But he added that Spain had not given up any of its claims on Gibraltar and also said there was no deal yet on the isthmus’ airport.