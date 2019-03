Speaker of the House John Bercow speaks ahead of a vote on Brexit in Parliament in London, Britain, March 13, 2019, in this screen grab taken from video. Reuters TV via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - The speaker of Britain’s House of Commons, John Bercow, will make a statement to parliament at 1530 GMT, his office said on Monday.

Bercow’s office declined to say what the subject of his statement would be.