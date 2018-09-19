No progress seen after May speech on Brexit - Lithuania, Slovakia

VIENNA (Reuters) - There has been no progress on Brexit and the Irish border, leaders of Lithuania and Slovakia said after a European Union leaders’ dinner at which British Prime Minister Theresa May gave a speech on her country’s secession from the bloc.

Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May talks to the media as she arrives for the informal meeting of European Union leaders ahead of the EU summit, in Salzburg, Austria, September 19, 2018. REUTERS/Lisi Niesner

“At this stage, it’s a standstill. There is no progress,” Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite told Reuters after the dinner.

Slovak Prime Minister Peter Pellegrini added: “On the border issue, there has been no progress. We’ll see what the 27 discussion will show tomorrow.” The other 27 member states are due to talk about the issue later on Thursday.