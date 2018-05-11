Leave.EU founder says UK electoral fine is a part of plot by enemies of Brexit

LONDON (Reuters) - A 70,000 pound ($95,000) fine for campaign group Leave.EU is a politically motivated attack on Brexit by people who don’t want it to happen, the group’s founder said on Friday.

FILE PHOTO: British businessman Arron Banks, who has funded the Leave.EU campaign, is seen during the opening day of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP) annual conference at Doncaster Racecourse in Doncaster, northern Britain September 25, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Yates/File Photo

The Electoral Commission fined Leave.EU for breaking campaign spending rules in the 2016 campaign but said that it found no evidence the group had used controversial political consultancy Cambridge Analytica.

“The Electoral Commission is a ‘Blairite Swamp Creation’ packed full of establishment ‘Remoaners’,” Leave.EU founder Arron Banks said, using a derogatory slang term for “remain” voters.

“We view the Electoral Commission announcement as a politically motivated attack on Brexit and the 17.4 million people who defied the establishment to vote for an independent Britain.”