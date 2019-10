FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson leaves Downing Street to head for the House of Commons as parliament discusses Brexit, sitting on a Saturday for the first time since the 1982 Falklands War, in London, Britain, October 19, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government is talking to other parties and looking at alternative ways to call an early election, Johnson’s political spokesman told reporters on Monday.

The spokesman also said that if an attempt to call an early election on Dec. 12 is defeated later on Monday, the government would look at what other dates may be possible.