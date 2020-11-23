UK, EU still have issues to resolve in trade talks, says PM's spokesman

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union still have issues to resolve in their trade talks, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, reiterating that the London team wants an agreement as soon as possible.

Asked whether Johnson was planning to have a call with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen later this week, the spokesman declined to comment directly, instead saying the prime minister’s Downing Street office would set out any calls “in the usual way”.