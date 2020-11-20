UK wants to secure trade deal with EU as soon as possible, says PM's spokesman

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson arrives to attend a news conference at the European Union leaders summit dominated by Brexit, in Brussels, Belgium October 17, 2019. REUTERS/Toby Melville

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain wants to secure a free trade agreement (FTA) with the European Union as soon as possible but it needs to be a deal that respects the country’s sovereignty, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Friday.

“We’ve been clear that we want to reach an FTA as soon as possible - that has been our position throughout the negotiations and it remains our position,” the spokesman told reporters.

Asked whether an agreement was close, he added: “Our negotiating position remains the same: we want an agreement that allows us to take back control of our money, laws and borders. We will continue to work hard to reach an agreement ... today and next week.”