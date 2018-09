LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s housing minister said it was time for the European Union to evolve its stance on Brexit as leaders gather for an informal summit in Austria in a bid to near an agreement on the terms of Britain’s exit from the bloc.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government James Brokenshire leaves Downing Street in London, Britain, September 13, 2018. REUTERS/Henry Nicholls

“We have clearly evolved our position and it is now for the EU to evolve its position,” James Brokenshire told BBC radio on Wednesday.