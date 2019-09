FILE PHOTO: Labour Party's Shadow Secretary of State for Brexit Keir Starmer speaks to the media as he leaves the BBC Headquarters after appearing on The Andrew Marr show in London, Britain, September 1, 2019. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

BRIGHTON, England (Reuters) - Britain’s opposition Labour Party would hold a second Brexit referendum no later than six months after winning an election, Brexit spokesman Keir Starmer said on Monday.

“An incoming Labour government will legislate for a referendum immediately on taking power and hold that referendum within six months,” Starmer told his party’s annual conference in Brighton.