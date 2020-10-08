UK should enshrine food standards in law, opposition leader says

FILE PHOTO: Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer delivers his keynote speech during the party's online conference from the Danum Gallery, Library and Museum in Doncaster, Britain September 22, 2020. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain should protect its food standards in law to help its own producers and prevent poor quality goods from entering the country via new trade deals after Brexit, opposition leader Keir Starmer said on Thursday.

“Enshrine this in law, protect our food standards as they are, that’s what farmers want and what the vast majority of people want,” he told reporters. “There’s a real opportunity next week when legislation comes before parliament.

“We’ve got high standards for food in Britain, that is a good thing. Nothing is guaranteed and the only way this can be done is to have those standards protected in law.”