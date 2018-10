LONDON (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union have made progress “in a number of key areas” in Brexit negotiations, but there remain a number of “unresolved issues relating to the backstop”, Britain’s Brexit ministry said on Sunday.

An anti-Brexit protester waves a flag opposite the Houses of Parliament in London, Britain, October 9, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

“The UK is still committed to making progress at the October European Council,” a spokeswoman for the ministry said in a statement.