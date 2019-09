EU's Juncker to PM Johnson: Britain must make proposals to replace backstop

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker talk as they leave after their meeting in Luxembourg, September 16, 2019. REUTERS/Yves Herman

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday he must present workable proposals to replace the Brexit backstop in their stalled divorce deal, which the executive said had still not been made.

“President Juncker recalled that it is the UK’s responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement,” the European Commission said in a statement after the two men lunched in Luxembourg.

“President Juncker underlined the Commission’s continued willingness and openness to examine whether such proposals meet the objectives of the backstop. Such proposals have not yet been made.”