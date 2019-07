Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson enters 10 Downing Street after meeting Britain's Queen Elizabeth II and accepting her invitation to become Prime Minister and form a new government, in London, Britain July 24, 2019. Stefan Rousseau/Pool via REUTERS

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain’s new prime minister, Boris Johnson, will make a statement to parliament on his priorities for government on Thursday, the office of the leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter.

The statement is expected to begin at around 1030 GMT.