LONDON (Reuters) - Prime Minister Theresa May will make a statement to parliament about the Brexit negotiations on Monday, the leader of the House of Commons said on Twitter.

FILE PHOTO: Britain's Prime Minister Theresa May walks to the Conservative Party Conference in Birmingham, Britain September 30, 2018. REUTERS/Toby Melville

The statement is likely to begin around 1430 GMT (3.30 p.m. BST).