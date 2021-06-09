UK concerned over lack of progress in N. Ireland talks with EU

FILE PHOTO: Puzzle with printed EU and UK flags is seen in this illustration taken November 13, 2019. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain is concerned that substantive progress on resolving issues with Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements had not been made in many areas, the government said on Wednesday after the latest round of talks with European Union negotiators.

“The UK is concerned that substantive progress has not yet been made in many areas,” it said in a statement, listing issues including the movement of food, pet travel and steel quotas.

“There is an urgent need for further discussions in order to make real progress, particularly to avoid disruption to critical supplies such as medicines.”