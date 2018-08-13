FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 13, 2018 / 10:48 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

May's spokesman says level of sterling is for markets to determine

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - The level of sterling, which has tumbled to near 13-month lows over Brexit fears and the dollar strength, is for financial markets to determine, British Prime Minister Theresa May’s spokesman said on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: An employee is seen walking over a mosaic of pound sterling symbols set in the floor of the front hall of the Bank of England in London, in this March 25, 2008. REUTERS/Luke Macgregor/files

Sterling lost 2 percent of its value last week because of growing unease among investors over the chances of Britain leaving the European Union without a deal. It continued to languish near 13-month lows on Monday.

When asked if May had a view on the currency’s fall, her spokesman said: “Those matters are for the financial markets to determine. It is not something we would comment on.”

Reporting by Kylie MacLellan

