Pound hammered after May requests short Brexit delay

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling fell nearly one percent on Wednesday after Prime Minister Theresa May asked the European Union to delay Brexit until June 30, a shorter extension than some in the market had been expecting.

May also warned that a Brexit delay did not rule out a no-deal Brexit.

The British currency fell almost 1 percent to $1.3147 after May spoke, having earlier traded above $1.32.

Versus the euro, sterling skidded 1 percent to 86.39 pence.