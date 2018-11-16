Sterling bounces as PM May clings to Brexit deal after resignations

FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The pound rallied as much as half a percent on Friday as British Prime Minister Theresa May said she would pursue her Brexit plan after resignations in her government sent sterling tumbling.

The currency rose to a day’s high of $1.2834, up half a percent on the day, as May struck a defiant tone on Friday and vowed to take Britain out of the European Union next March as planned.

Against a stronger euro, the pound traded up 0.1 percent at 88.58 pence after suffering its biggest daily decline on Thursday since October 2016.