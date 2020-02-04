Sterling extends fall, nears six-week low vs dollar

A British ten pound banknote is seen in a photo illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo

(Reuters) - Sterling fell to nearly a six-week low on Tuesday, extending the previous day’s losses, undermined by dollar strength across the board and renewed hard Brexit fears after Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s tough tone on European Union trade talks.

The pound was down 0.4% at $1.2945 GBP=D3, its lowest since Dec. 25. It fell by 0.3% versus the euro at 85.35 pence EURGBP=D3, its weakest since Jan. 21. The currency suffered its biggest one-day fall against the dollar since Dec. 17 on Monday.