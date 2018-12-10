Sterling falls to 1-1/2 year lows on reports May to pull Brexit vote

UK pound coins plunge into water in this illustration picture, October 26, 2017. REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound fell to its lowest level since June 2017 on Monday on media reports British Prime Minister Theresa May would pull a parliamentary vote on her Brexit deal.

Sterling slid half a percent to $1.2656 GBP=D3 after the BBC's political editor reported that two cabinet sources said May was pulling the vote, scheduled for Tuesday.

The pound also extended its losses versus the euro, trading down 0.7 percent at 90.18 pence EURGBP=D3 - its weakest since early September.

Britain's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 .FTSE index climbed as sterling fell, up 0.1 percent by 1150 GMT. The more domestic FTSE 250 .FTMC index tumbled, down 1 percent as the reports May could delay the parliamentary vote triggered renewed uncertainty.

Perceived safe-haven British government bonds rallied on the news, with 30-year yields GB30YT=RR dropping as much as 7 basis points on the day to a 3-month low of 1.759 percent, while five-year yields GB5YT=RR fell to their lowest since January at 0.827 percent.

(This story corrects 30-year yield in paragraph 5.)