Sterling gains on report PM May wooing Northern Irish party in Brexit debate

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose on Wednesday following a media report that British Prime Minister Theresa May is attempting to win over the Northern Irish DUP party in a crucial vote next week on her Brexit deal.

May plans to counter the bitter opposition to her deal from the Democratic Unionist Party by publishing a series of commitments to the people of Northern Ireland, Sky news reported on Wednesday.

The pound jumped to a day’s high of $1.2777 before losing ground when the DUP called May’s plans to offer concessions on provisions on Ireland’s post-Brexit border “meaningless.”

Against the euro, the pound rose 0.2 percent to a day’s high of 89.76 pence.