FILE PHOTO: British Pound Sterling banknotes are seen at the Money Service Austria company's headquarters in Vienna, Austria, November 16, 2017. REUTERS/Leonhard Foeger

LONDON (Reuters) - Sterling rose at the start of the Asian trading session after British lawmakers voted to wrest control of the Brexit process from Prime Minister Theresa May’s government for a day.

The pound, unchanged before the result of the vote, rose 0.2 percent to $1.3224, the session high.

The British currency was also stronger versus the euro, up 0.2 percent at 85.59 pence.