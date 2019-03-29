Sterling sinks below $1.30 after govt loses Brexit deal vote

FILE PHOTO: A British ten pound banknote is seen in a photo illustration taken March 16, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound fell half a percent on Friday after parliament voted down Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit withdrawal agreement.

Sterling, flat on the day before the result of May’s defeat came in, slid to as low as $1.2977, the lowest since March 11. Against the euro, it dropped 0.3 percent to 86.475 pence, a one-week low.

Core euro zone bond yields also fell after the vote, with Germany’s 10-year government bond, the benchmark for the region, turning flat on the day at minus 0.07 pct, down two basis points from where it stood just before the vote.

London’s blue-chip FTSE 100 index trimmed gains after the result and was up 0.6 percent at 1450 GMT.

Housebuilders, which are particularly sensitive to concerns about damage to the economy from a no-deal Brexit, hit session lows following the vote. Taylor Wimpey was down 1.4 percent and Berkeley Group was down 1.1 percent.

Dublin’s stock market, often seen as a barometer of Brexit uncertainty, moved off session highs on the news. It was up 1.2 percent.