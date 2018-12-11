Sterling sinks to $1.25 on report of no-confidence vote in PM May

FILE PHOTO: British five pound banknotes are seen in this picture illustration taken November 14, 2017. REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier/Illustration/File Photo

LONDON (Reuters) - The British pound fell to a new 20-month low of $1.25 after Sky’s political editor reported that lawmakers have enough letters to trigger a no-confidence vote in Prime Minister Theresa May’s leadership.

Against the dollar, the pound fell to $1.2501, down nearly 1 percent from the day's high GBP=D3. Against the euro EURGBP=D3, the pound weakened 0.1 percent to 90.55 pence.

The pound has come under pressure this week after May cancelled a parliamentary vote on her Brexit agreement and pledged to seek more concessions from European Union officials.

The drop in sterling sent investors scurrying into safe-haven assets with the gilt futures rallying to the day’s high while German ten-year bond yields DE10YT=RR falling.

The internationally-exposed FTSE 100 .FTSE trimmed gains and was last up 1.6 percent.