Brexit deal with opposition will be easy if they really want one - minister

FILE PHOTO: Rory Stewart, Britain's Minister for Prisons, walks through Downing Street in London, Britain, November 6, 2018. REUTERS/Simon Dawson

LONDON (Reuters) - British aid minister Rory Stewart said on Sunday the government and the opposition Labour Party agreed on almost everything about arrangements for Brexit, and that a deal would be easy to do if its leader Jeremy Corbyn wanted one.

“I think a deal can be done. A lot of this rests, to be honest, on one man, on whether Jeremy Corbyn really wants to deliver a Brexit deal,” Stewart told Sky News.

“But I think if he wants to do it will actually be surprisingly easy to do because our positions are very, very close.”