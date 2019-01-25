Brexit
January 25, 2019 / 8:04 PM / Updated 31 minutes ago

No-deal Brexit could be 'extremely difficult' in short to medium term - junior minister

1 Min Read

FILE PHOTO: British and EU flags flutter outside the Houses of Parliament during a pro-Brexit and anti-Brexit demonstration, ahead of a vote on Prime Minister Theresa May's Brexit deal, in London, Britain, January 15, 2019. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

LONDON (Reuters) - A no-deal Brexit could be “extremely difficult” in the short to medium term, a junior finance minister in Prime Minister Theresa May’s government said, adding that there would ostensibly have to be a hard border on the island of Ireland.

“In the short-to-medium term, I think it could be extremely difficult,” Mel Stride was quoted as saying in an article published on Friday in parliament’s The House magazine.

The Irish backstop, a provision to avoid a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland, remains the main sticking point preventing May from securing support for her deal.

“We would ostensibly have to have a hard border there,” Stride said of a no-deal scenario. “We are not going to impose a hard border, but the EU will presumably be insisting that the Irish government goes in that direction otherwise they damage the integrity of the single market.”

Reporting by Costas Pitas

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below