Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon attends a joint news conference with Wales' First Minister Mark Drakeford in London, Britain October 23, 2019. Daniel Leal-Olivas/Pool via REUTERS

(Reuters) - Scottish National Party (SNP) leader Nicola Sturgeon asked British opposition Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn to back a snap general election during a secret meeting, The Sun reported on Thursday.

"Nicola Sturgeon and Ian Blackford (SNP spokesman) saw Jeremy and asked for his support to jump with them," the newspaper reported bit.ly/33XvITY, citing a Labour MP. "I don't believe he gave them an answer."