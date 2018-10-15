FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 15, 2018 / 6:24 PM / Updated 2 hours ago

Scotland's Sturgeon sees key hurdles to Brexit deal after update from UK PM May

1 Min Read

EDINBURGH (Reuters) - Britain and the European Union still have key hurdles to overcome before they can reach a Brexit deal, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said after a short meeting with British Prime Minister Theresa May in London on Monday.

FILE PHOTO: Scotland's first minister Nicola Sturgeon speaks at the inauguration of the European Offshore Wind Deployment Centre (EOWDC) off Aberdeen, Scotland, Britain Sep 7, 2018. REUTERS/Russell Cheyne

“‎The first minister welcomed the opportunity for an update from the prime minister - however it remains clear that there remain fundamental issues to be resolved between the UK and the EU,” Sturgeon said in a statement.

Reporting by Elisabeth O'Leary; Editing by Alison Williams

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
